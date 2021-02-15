Suspect allegedly grabs woman in Madison parking lot, steals phone, wallet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old woman was reportedly grabbed by a suspect Friday in a store parking lot, then had her phone and wallet stolen.

According to an incident report, the woman was in a parking lot around 686 South Whitney Way when she was approached by a man who had gotten out of an SUV.

The male suspect allegedly told the woman to give him her phone and wallet, then grabbed her. The woman told police that she kicked and hit him, but he was able to escape with her wallet and phone.

MPD noted that the suspect left the scene in a stolen black Jeep Cherokee.

Police described the suspect as about 5′7″ in height with a medium build, had no facial hair and was young. The victim also told MPD that the man was wearing a black stocking hat and black jacket.

