Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For many people who feared visiting family during the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus vaccine is offering greater hope those long-awaited reunions may be just around the corner.

But, with the vaccines being so new and the first vaccinations happening just weeks ago, a lot of questions remain about what is safe and what isn’t. Unfortunately, according to UW Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson, the answers still aren’t clear.

“Unfortunately, it’s uncertain whether the vaccines protect someone from being a carrier of the virus, so there is still a risk of infecting those who visit or of contracting the virus themselves,” he explained.

Anderson urges anyone considering such a trip to talk about the risks beforehand, so everyone knows they are and what they need to do. He also offered four tips to remember when considering a visit:

It takes at least a week after the second dose for a vaccine to take full effect;

Everyone involved should quarantine before the visit;

Testing may lower the risk, but isn’t a guarantee someone is not infected;

Wearing masks and social distancing will help lower the chance of the virus spreading.

