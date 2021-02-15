Advertisement

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel

(AP)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS (WMTV) - One man is in custody after a body was found at a hotel Sunday morning.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department says it was sent for a welfare check on two people at The VUE on River Road around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 14.

According to authorities, when officers arrived, they were met by a man who said he was okay, but the woman was dead.

The man was taken into custody by police, and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department is conducting an investigation on the death.

At this point in the investigation, no names have been released.

