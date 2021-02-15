Advertisement

Wolf hunt approved in Wisconsin as legal fight continues

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn.(AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board has voted unanimously to conduct a wolf hunt beginning next week with up to 200 animals to be harvested.

The vote came even as the state was asking an appeals court to stop the hunt by putting last week’s court order on hold.

The state Department of Natural Resources and the board, represented by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, filed the motion Friday in state appeals court. Up to 4,000 permits were to be sold starting Tuesday for the hunt.

The abbreviated wolf season would run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28.

