Advertisement

WSP: Two injured when wrecker hauling a semi struck an overpass

(KXII)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured and a major interstate in Columbia Co. closed over the weekend after two semis collided and, then, a wrecker that was helping clear the scene of that crash struck an overpass, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

On Monday, the agency released the details of the wreck Saturday that led officials to shut down eastbound I-90/94, near the State Hwy. 33 interchange, outside of Portage. The Hwy. 33 bridge over the intestate was also blocked off, until an inspector could confirm its integrity.

According to the state patrol’s report, the wrecker crew was moving one of the semis involved in an incident that happened just before noon Saturday when it hit the bridge. In that first crash, an eastbound semi jackknifed as it tried decelerating as it came upon traffic that was backing up as the result of an even earlier wreck.

The jackknifed tractor-trailer stuck another semi. The first semi’s trailer ruptured and dumped its cargo all over the interstate. Authorities blocked off all eastbound lanes while it cleared the scene.

A little more than six hours after the crash, as the wrecker was towing the semi, it hit the bridge. Both people in the wrecker at the time were hurt in the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
City of Madison plow driver prepares for winter storm
With more snow coming, Madison warns it’s too cold for salt

Latest News

MPD: Purse-snatching teen later crashed stolen car, 14-year-old also arrested
Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, is a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients and was the third...
Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19 vaccine
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Boy, 8, shot when bullet enters home; 16-year-old arrested
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel