WSP: Two injured when wrecker hauling a semi struck an overpass

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured and a major interstate in Columbia Co. closed over the weekend after two semis collided and, then, a wrecker that was helping clear the scene of that crash struck an overpass, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

On Monday, the agency released the details of the wreck Saturday that led officials to shut down eastbound I-90/94, near the State Hwy. 33 interchange, outside of Portage. The Hwy. 33 bridge over the intestate was also blocked off, until an inspector could confirm its integrity.

According to the state patrol’s report, the wrecker crew was moving one of the semis involved in an incident that happened just before noon Saturday when it hit the bridge. In that first crash, an eastbound semi jackknifed as it tried decelerating as it came upon traffic that was backing up as the result of an even earlier wreck.

The jackknifed tractor-trailer stuck another semi. The first semi’s trailer ruptured and dumped its cargo all over the interstate. Authorities blocked off all eastbound lanes while it cleared the scene.

A little more than six hours after the crash, as the wrecker was towing the semi, it hit the bridge. Both people in the wrecker at the time were hurt in the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.