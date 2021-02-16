Advertisement

A Gradual Moderation in Temperatures Through the Rest of the Week

Dangerous wind chills to the east while heavy snow continues to the east
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The wintry weather continues across much of the nation’s midsection. Temperatures will remain well below average from Canada to the Mexican border. In southern Wisconsin, we currently have a Wind Chill Advisory in place to the west, and Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place over the southeast part of the state.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10:00am for the counties shaded in light blue.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10:00am for the counties shaded in light blue.(wmtv weather)
A Winter Storms Warning is in effect from Milwaukee to Chicago. A Winter Weather Advisory is in...
A Winter Storms Warning is in effect from Milwaukee to Chicago. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties in purple.(wmtv weather)

The accumulation snow will come to an end this morning. Snow totals for the far southeast part of the state will be in the 5 to 8 inch range. Even higher totals of up to a foot of accumulation will be seen in the Chicago area.

Heavy snow is expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline with a sharp cutoff inland.
Heavy snow is expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline with a sharp cutoff inland.(wmtv weather)

Leave extra time this morning as the roadways will be slick due to the new snow. Highs will be a little milder today with temperatures expected to reach the mid-teens.

Our string of First Alert Weather Days will come to an end after today. High and low temperatures will gradually climb and by Sunday and Monday of next week, highs should be reaching the low and mid-30s. Additional precipitation the week will be minimal but we do have a chance of some light snow both Wednesday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Alerts
Another Frigid Night With Light Snow
Only one more ALERT DAY because of the bitterly cold weather
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Only one more ALERT DAY because of the bitterly cold weather
Wind chills as of 6:00 a.m. today are in the teens and 20s below zero. A few spots are are even...
More Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills to Start the Week