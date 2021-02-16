A Gradual Moderation in Temperatures Through the Rest of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The wintry weather continues across much of the nation’s midsection. Temperatures will remain well below average from Canada to the Mexican border. In southern Wisconsin, we currently have a Wind Chill Advisory in place to the west, and Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place over the southeast part of the state.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10:00am for the counties shaded in light blue. (wmtv weather)

A Winter Storms Warning is in effect from Milwaukee to Chicago. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties in purple. (wmtv weather)

The accumulation snow will come to an end this morning. Snow totals for the far southeast part of the state will be in the 5 to 8 inch range. Even higher totals of up to a foot of accumulation will be seen in the Chicago area.

Heavy snow is expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline with a sharp cutoff inland. (wmtv weather)

Leave extra time this morning as the roadways will be slick due to the new snow. Highs will be a little milder today with temperatures expected to reach the mid-teens.

Our string of First Alert Weather Days will come to an end after today. High and low temperatures will gradually climb and by Sunday and Monday of next week, highs should be reaching the low and mid-30s. Additional precipitation the week will be minimal but we do have a chance of some light snow both Wednesday and Sunday.

