Advertisement

Another Frigid Night With Light Snow

Accumulations To The Southeast
Alerts
Alerts(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A major winter storm makes a glancing blow to southern Wisconsin. Areas south and east of Madison can expect some flurry and light snow into Tuesday morning. While there could be some minor accumulations in these areas, the heaviest snow will stay along the lake shore where lake effect totals could be significant. The rest of the area can expect clouds and dry conditions.

Temperatures will remain on the colder side with overnight lows on either side of zero. The good news is we are expected a slow and steady warm up throughout the remainder of the week. While this will only get temperatures closer to where they should be, it will be significantly warmer than the past week or two. Highs by the weekend could even make it into the 30s.

Snow chances remain low this week with the next chance of some flurries and snow showers coming Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, little accumulation is expected. There is another weathermaker that may bring some light snow come Sunday. Overall, no big snow makers in the extended period.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Only one more ALERT DAY because of the bitterly cold weather
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Only one more ALERT DAY because of the bitterly cold weather
Wind chills as of 6:00 a.m. today are in the teens and 20s below zero. A few spots are are even...
More Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills to Start the Week
Monday morning starts off in the negative single-digits/teens. Wind Chills could approach -30°F.
Feeling as low as -30°F Monday morning; Arctic air breaks later this week