Another Frigid Night With Light Snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A major winter storm makes a glancing blow to southern Wisconsin. Areas south and east of Madison can expect some flurry and light snow into Tuesday morning. While there could be some minor accumulations in these areas, the heaviest snow will stay along the lake shore where lake effect totals could be significant. The rest of the area can expect clouds and dry conditions.

Temperatures will remain on the colder side with overnight lows on either side of zero. The good news is we are expected a slow and steady warm up throughout the remainder of the week. While this will only get temperatures closer to where they should be, it will be significantly warmer than the past week or two. Highs by the weekend could even make it into the 30s.

Snow chances remain low this week with the next chance of some flurries and snow showers coming Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, little accumulation is expected. There is another weathermaker that may bring some light snow come Sunday. Overall, no big snow makers in the extended period.

