Bucks to start welcoming back fans Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of fans will pour into Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night to watch their beloved Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Toronto Raptors. It will be the first time the team will be allowed to host fans at the arena this season.

It definitely won’t be a full house as only 250 members of the players’ families and invited guests will be allowed to attend. That number will double for Thursday night’s rematch and grow again to 750 for Friday night’s game.

By the time the Sacremento Kings roll into town, approximately 1,800 fans will be allowed through the doors as the games will open up to the general public. That’s about 10 percent of what the arena typically holds.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our great fans to Bucks games, even in a limited capacity,” Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said. “Our fans have been deeply missed by the players, coaches and Bucks and arena staffs, and we are thrilled to open our doors once again.”

Team officials announced the move Tuesday morning, explaining that they secured the approval of Milwaukee Health Department. Following the first half of the season, the team added, health officials will reassess and potentially increase capacity to 25 percent, which would be around 4,500 fans.

“We thank the City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Health Department and everyone who played a role in allowing for Fiserv Forum to open in a safe and healthy way,” Feigin added.

Tickets for the Bucks game Sunday against Sacremento and the rest of the first half of the season will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 18, at noon and can be purchased through the Bucks app or online at www.bucks.com/tickets.

