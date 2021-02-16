Advertisement

Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic congressman has sued Donald Trump, alleging Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

The Washington federal court lawsuit is part of an expected wave of litigation over the riot and is believed to be the first filed by a member of Congress.

It alleges Trump conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the presidential election results.

It was filed by Mississippi congressman Bennie Thompson under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act and comes days after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial.

It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages. Trump’s lawyers have denied that he incited the riot.

