Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts U.S. general public vaccination by April, state officials say it depends on supply

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dr.Anthony Fauci said the United States could start vaccinating the general public by April, but is that realistic for Wisconsin?

DHS said it depends on supply.

NBC15 reached out to multiple counties to ask about the supply they’re receiving from the state.

Green County public health officials said it requested 1,000 first doses and received 100.

Iowa County public health officials said they requested 1200 and received 40.

Locally owned pharmacies, large hospitals and several counties in our viewing area explained they’re turning away patients because they simply don’t have enough dosages.

Thad Schumacher, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner, spent the end of his shift making phone calls to patients. He explained second covid-19 doses are on schedule, but first doses are on hold.

“We’re not going to have any new doses, which means three weeks from now we’ll only be giving first doses,” Schumacher said.

Within the last couple of weeks, Schumacher requested 300 total doses from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services. He received zero.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking because we know that there was a whole bunch of people that were expecting us to give them a vaccine and we can’t do it,” he said.

UW-Health is in the same boat.

“Unfortunately our vaccine allocation for this week is the same as it was last week.,” Dr. Matt Anderson, UW-Health senior medical director said.

He said that allocation is not enough. UW officials say they’re more than 50 percent short on doses and appointments are backed up.

“We have a shared goal of making sure all of our patients, all of our community, has the opportunity to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Anderson said.

Dane County public health officials said it’s a universal problem. The county requested 1950 doses from the state. They received 800.

“We give all of the vaccine we received within a week within 100 hours,” Tess Ellens, Public Health Madison and Dane County Immunization Outreach Specialist said.

Health officials said there’s a bumpy road ahead and providers and patients must be patient.

“Well it is hard for me to hear that some days. I also go to bed at night knowing that we’ve given out every single dose that we possibly can,” Ellens said.

NBC15 reached out to DHS Monday afternoon asking if there’s a formula that determines how many doses each provider receives.

The story will be updated with their response.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.