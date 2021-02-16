Evers to promise budget will help Wisconsin bounce back

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to use his biennial budget address to promise Wisconsinites that things will not go back to the way they were before the pandemic. He intends to showcase a plan that his office argues will make unprecedented investments and still cut taxes.

“We aren’t going to follow the map back to where we started when this pandemic began,” he says in a portion of the speech that was released ahead of time. “I’ve got a blueprint that will (support Wisconsinites who need help to recover) and make sure we bounce back and better than before.”

The governor’s office has been releasing details of what Gov. Evers plans to propose in his 2021-23 plan for more than a week now. Some of those ideas include legalizing marijuana for recreational use, a step beyond his failed effort two years to legalize it for medicinal purposes.

Another proposal he intends to revisit in his budget is the call for Medicaid expansion. That initiative will be part of a $150 million health care push that also included bolstering student mental health support, addressing the opioid crisis and increasing telehealth accessibility.

He also wants to set aside $200 million to aide small businesses recover from the effects of the pandemic. On top of that, he wants to use $100 million to seed a venture capital program that the administration claims will “jumpstart innovation and startups in Wisconsin.”

While many proposals were previewed, one that was not was the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s announcement detailing the Evers Administration’s “vision for economic development,” which the governor’s office expects will come in the next few days.

“Our Badger Bounceback agenda makes a larger state investment into the WEDC than the last three budgets combined,” he will note.

While Evers plans to argue his budget would allow the state to reduce its taxes, it will include a provision that will let counties and cities with more than 30,000 people raise their sales taxes.

Evers expects to conclude with a hopeful message, saying he believes his Administration will be able to work with the Republicans who dominate the legislature to reach a bipartisan deal.

“Change is possible. The future we want to build is possible. Because I know you will hold us to account and demand it.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.