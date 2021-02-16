Kinship care growing in Dane County, provider shares path to guardianship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Human Services is seeing growth in its Kinship Care Program, but there’s still work to be done to keep more kids with relatives and out of the foster system.

Andrea Gaines is the proud aunt of 5-year-old Jayden, but he calls her mom. “He is an outgoing kid, he is very curious. He likes sports. Anything to do with balls, baseball, basketball. He’s actually in karate right now and he’s learning Spanish,” says Gaines.

When Jayden was just one-year-old, his father went to prison and it looked like Jayden would need to go into Dane County Foster Care. That’s when Andrea stepped in as a kinship care provider and soon gained subsidized guardianship.

“I didn’t want him to go to foster care, I wanted him to still be in our family, because in foster care I probably wouldn’t have even been able to see him. I just think it’s better to keep blood with blood,” says Gaines.

More than 200 people in Dane County are voluntary or court ordered kinship care providers, or subsidized guardians.

“Human Services is mandated to always look to family first. So if a child needs to come into out-of-home care we would always try and find a family member who is willing to take that child,” says Sarah Lawton, the out-of-home care supervisor for Dane County Human Services.

Right now, more than 300 children county-wide are being cared for by kin, rather than going into foster homes. Voluntary Kinship Care is the most common, where a family makes an arraignment within their own family to transfer care of a child or children.

“A mom needs to go into drug and alcohol treatment, asks her mother, grandma, if she would take the children. Grandma agrees and then grandma can apply for a voluntary kinship care grant,” says Lawton.

When arraignments cannot be made by the family itself, a court will get involved. “There’s usually issues around child abuse, neglect, youth justice, and that’s a court ordered placement,” says Lawton.

Kin caring for kin is a trend that’s growing locally. Statewide, for every 1 child placed in a foster home, 19 come under the care of relatives.

“If all of those kids came into the formal system, you know needed to be placed in foster care, it would overwhelm our system,” says Lawton.

Placement with a relative is the best-case scenario for any child and helps keep siblings together.

“Children are much better off placed with family. Obviously, coming into care is a very traumatic event for kids. Being placed with a family member who they might already have a relationship with or they might know is less traumatic for them,” says Lawton.

It also helps children maintain their roots and grow in their identity. “It gives those children continuity in the sense of cultural issues, connection to their community. Kids have better outcomes when they’re placed with their relatives in terms of mental health and behavioral health,” says Lawton.

Relative providers receive benefits, like monthly subsidies and help getting necessities. Then if the provider becomes licensed as a foster parent, which is common, financial assistance is provided based on a child’s individual needs.

“They give you clothing vouchers. Like anything that I actually needed help with all I had to do was reach out to the social worker and she helped me with it,” says Gaines.

Now, Dane County Human Services is looking for new ways to help relative providers out. This year they’re starting a support group and expanding their emergency placement pantry.

“Some of that is constrained by funding, some of it is constrained by rules, some of it is constrained by staffing, but I think we are pretty dedicated to just trying to be creative in how we can provide better supports for them,” says Lawton.

Kinship Care can also create alternative permanency options for children, under the circumstance that they are not able to return to birth parents.

“If they are placed with a relative and that relative becomes licensed, that relative then becomes eligible to adopt or they can enter into a subsidized guardianship arraignment. They would continue receiving a stipend for that child’s care and the child would continue being eligible for medical assistance and other benefits,” says Lawton.

Gaines recommends anyone faced with a similar situation to hers to trust in the system, ask questions and lean into the support of your case worker.

“Don’t think it’s as hard as what people make it seem like. If you have an ok background and income and housing, it’s not that hard,” says Gaines.

Jayden’s father is now out of prison and has a relationship with his son as well as visitation rights. Gaines says she gained a son by choosing Kinship Care and would encourage anyone to do the same.

