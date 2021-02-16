Advertisement

Madison dental school urges parents not to skip-out on child check-ups, offering discounted rates

Madison College's Dental Hygiene Program
Madison College's Dental Hygiene Program(Madison College)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College’s Dental Hygiene Program is urging parents not to push off taking themselves or their kids to the dentist during the pandemic.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Barbara DeBoer, a dental hygiene instructor at Madison College, recommends kids start seeing the dentist as early as age 2.

“Things we do see long term is if they don’t have the proper nutrition or diet, if they do have cavities, they lose their teeth and they have tooth aches. It effects their whole health,” says DeBoer.

The school is now offering discounted rates to encourage appointments and has put rigorous precautions in place to protect against COVID-19. Right now they screen patients for symptoms and do not generate any aerosols during teeth cleanings.

“Madison College has been wonderful with purchasing air purification systems or vacuum systems and there is one placed in each operatory, which helps minimize any aerosols even from talking,” says DeBoer. Madison College currently has 34 students in its 2nd year program and 33 in its 1st year program.

Seeing young patients also helps the students out in their training, because a child’s mouth is very different from an adult’s.

“It also helps them with their clinical skills and their communication chair-side with the children and with adolescents,” says DeBoer.

Services offered include cleaning, X-rays, fluoride treatment and oral cancer screenings.

The current cost is $35 for all necessary services. Dental insurance is not required and Badger Care is accepted.

The clinic is open to see patients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments start in the morning at 7:30 a.m. and continue in the afternoons at 12:00 p.m.

You can call to make an appointment at 608-258-2400.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to a deadly plane crash outside of Janesville on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Subzero temperatures Tuesday night; light snow Wednesday - Wednesday night
5-year-old Jayden smiles during school
Kinship care growing in Dane County, provider shares path to guardianship
Evelyn M. Rewolinski was last seen on Monday at 1306 4 Mile Rd in Caledonia.
Silver alert canceled after 81-year-old found safe