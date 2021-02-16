Madison dental school urges parents not to skip-out on child check-ups, offering discounted rates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College’s Dental Hygiene Program is urging parents not to push off taking themselves or their kids to the dentist during the pandemic.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Barbara DeBoer, a dental hygiene instructor at Madison College, recommends kids start seeing the dentist as early as age 2.

“Things we do see long term is if they don’t have the proper nutrition or diet, if they do have cavities, they lose their teeth and they have tooth aches. It effects their whole health,” says DeBoer.

The school is now offering discounted rates to encourage appointments and has put rigorous precautions in place to protect against COVID-19. Right now they screen patients for symptoms and do not generate any aerosols during teeth cleanings.

“Madison College has been wonderful with purchasing air purification systems or vacuum systems and there is one placed in each operatory, which helps minimize any aerosols even from talking,” says DeBoer. Madison College currently has 34 students in its 2nd year program and 33 in its 1st year program.

Seeing young patients also helps the students out in their training, because a child’s mouth is very different from an adult’s.

“It also helps them with their clinical skills and their communication chair-side with the children and with adolescents,” says DeBoer.

Services offered include cleaning, X-rays, fluoride treatment and oral cancer screenings.

The current cost is $35 for all necessary services. Dental insurance is not required and Badger Care is accepted.

The clinic is open to see patients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments start in the morning at 7:30 a.m. and continue in the afternoons at 12:00 p.m.

You can call to make an appointment at 608-258-2400.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.