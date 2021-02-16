Madison man arrested in Subway robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Madison man was arrested Monday evening following a robbery at a fast-food restaurant on the city’s near east side.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the suspect, whose name was not released, went into the Subway location, in the 2800 block of N. Sherman Ave., near Warner Park, shortly after 6:30 p.m. and displayed a gun.

He allegedly proceeded to grab cash out of the register before fleeing the store.

The man was later captured and booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple counts related to the incident.

