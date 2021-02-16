Advertisement

Madison police investigating after man found dead in his home

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning inside his home on the east side of the city.

The police department’s initial report did not identify the man, other than to say he was 52 years old.

According to the report, officers found his body around 10:30 a.m. after responding to 1700 block of Blossom Lane. It did not indicate the nature of the original call.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner is currently working to determine the cause of the man’s death.

Police did not indicate if they believed it was suspicious.

