Madison VA opens COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans ages 65 and older

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison VA is now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for veterans ages 65 and older.

The hospital noted Tuesday that they have reached out directly to all veterans over the age of 70, and has now moved on to this younger age group.

“We are committed to ensuring all veterans have access to the vaccine and are excited to be able to expand access to this next cohort of veterans,” said Hospital Director John Rohrer.

Veterans can schedule their appointments at the Madison VA, as well as the Beaver Dam, Janesville and Rockford community-based outpatient clinics.

Those who are 64 years of age or younger can sign up for updates on the vaccination rollout on the hospital’s website.

