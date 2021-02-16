Advertisement

Middleton PD search for suspects accused of apartment lobby burglary

Middleton Police Department is searching for suspects in an alleged apartment complex lobby...
Middleton Police Department is searching for suspects in an alleged apartment complex lobby robbery.(Middleton Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly stole light fixtures and decorations from an apartment complex last Thursday night.

Middleton PD reports that the male and female suspects reportedly took the items from the complex’s lobby bathroom around 10:20 p.m. Feb. 11 on the 7600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspects or their vehicle from the building’s surveillance pictures to call Officer Kim Wood at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crimestoppers.

Those who reach out to Crimestoppers online or over the phone can remain anonymous, plus they may be eligible for an award.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport

Latest News

Madison police investigating after man found dead in his home
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin’s first community-based vaccine clinic opens
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released new photos from Tuesday's plane crash outside of...
Plane crash photos from Rock Co.
Crofton woman dies of hypothermia in Guthrie, KY
Wis. DOJ investigates homicide at Wis. Dells hotel