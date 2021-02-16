Middleton PD search for suspects accused of apartment lobby burglary

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly stole light fixtures and decorations from an apartment complex last Thursday night.

Middleton PD reports that the male and female suspects reportedly took the items from the complex’s lobby bathroom around 10:20 p.m. Feb. 11 on the 7600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspects or their vehicle from the building’s surveillance pictures to call Officer Kim Wood at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crimestoppers.

Those who reach out to Crimestoppers online or over the phone can remain anonymous, plus they may be eligible for an award.

