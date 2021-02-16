More than 40% of Wisconsinites 65 or older received COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of total doses administered in the state is nearing one million, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

It is likely that we will surpass that benchmark by Wednesday, as we are less than 4,000 doses shy.

DHS also updated the number of vaccines allotted to the Badger State, which will now receive 1.4 million shots. Of that number, 1.05 million doses have ben ordered so far and 157,225 are on the way. The data notes that 15,076 shots were given out to people on Monday, but that does not necessarily mean they are Wisconsin residents. It just means a dose was given out in Wisconsin.

In the past week, more than 203,591 doses have been administered in Wisconsin, which seems to be on trend for then number of shots given out per week in recent weeks.

However, DHS’ notes that 726,314 Wisconsinites, or 12.5% of the state population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 249,933 people, or 4.3%, have finished their vaccine series.

While the week is not over yet, DHS says that 20,574 doses have been given out to Wisconsinites since Sunday. There have been 978,279 doses given out to residents in total.

More than 40% of Wisconsin residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The data also indicates that women in Wisconsin who have received at least one dose have exceeded 15%, while men are nearing 10%.

DHS added 624 new positive cases of COVID-19 to their dashboard on Tuesday, making it the fifth day in a row that cases per day have been reported fewer than 1,000. The seven-day rolling average has dipped down to 754 cases.

There were 82 people hospitalized for the virus Tuesday, bringing the total number of patients in Wisconsin hospitals to 413. One hundred and eighteen patients are in the ICU.

DHS also added 38 new deaths related to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.