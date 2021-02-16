MPD search for armed robbery suspect still on the loose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department are asking the public to help identify a suspect in connection with a December 2020 gas station robbery who is still on the loose.

According to an incident report, a man walked into the Capitol Petro Mart at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 6700 block of Mineral Point Road.

The man then allegedly pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded the money in the cash register. MPD continued, saying the suspect jumped over the counter and also put cigarettes into a plastic bag.

The cashier then opened the money drawer, and the suspect took all the money from the register and put it in a bag.

The suspect ran away and an MPD K-9 tried to track the scene when officers arrived.

MPD noted that there were no injuries as a result of this robbery.

If anyone can identify the suspect, MPD asked that they call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip on the web.

