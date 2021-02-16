Advertisement

MPD: Two men held at gunpoint until they empty their pockets

A shooting was reported.
A shooting was reported.(Source: Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in downtown Madison, Madison Police Department reports.

Two men, ages 21 and 22, were walking around 3 a.m. on the 500 block of West Johnson Street when a man approached them from behind, according to an incident report.

The suspect demanded that the men give him everything they had and pointed a gun at them until they emptied their pockets, Madison Police say.

The suspect allegedly stole the victims’ keys, cell phones, wallets and backpacks.

MPD list the suspect’s description as a man in his late 20s and 5′8″ in height. They added that he was wearing a gray hoodie at the time of the incident.

Madison Police Department officers are still investigating this incident.

