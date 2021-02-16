Advertisement

Primary Election break down from Wisconsin Elections Commission

By Elise Romas
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite the cold and snow, all Wisconsin polls successfully opened for the Spring Primary on Tuesday.

Meagan Wolfe, Administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) said. February elections typically have a very low turnout, and historically have pulled in about 10% of registered voters in the state; compared to the 70% of eligible voters who usually turn out for a November election.

No matter how many people cast a vote, there are still 101 local primaries happening across the state.

On a larger scale, everyone’s ballot has the race for Wisconsin State Supt. Seven candidates will be narrowed down to two for the April ballot.

There are also special elections being held for State Senate Dist. 13, formerly held by Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, Assembly Dist. 89, formerly held by John Nygren.

Even though the turnout is low, Wolfe said election officials are not skimping on election security.

“There are the same pre-election tests of voting equipment and three levels of voting certification, at local, county and state level, just like in November, just like in every other election,” Wolfe said.

The same rules apply for watching the election process. Anyone can observe equipment tests, canvassing and absentee ballot counting.

The WEC issued about 318,000 absentee ballots to Wisconsin voters. As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, at least 127,000 of those have been returned. That number includes 9,000 in-person absentee votes cast over the last two weeks.

