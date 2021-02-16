Advertisement

Small plane crashes south of Janesville airport

The first call came in at 9:18
Plane Crash
Plane Crash(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a plane crash Tuesday morning, just south of the Janesville airport.

Authorities told NBC15 News the small plane went down around 9:15 a.m. along Sunny Lane, near Blackhawk Tech.

A witness told a Janesville Gazette reporter the plane ended up in shallow water near the Rock River, the paper reported.

NBC15 has dispatched a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Former head of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission resigns
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Absentee ballots play a greater role in the 2021 Spring Primary
Absentee ballots play a greater role in the 2021 Spring Primary
File image
David Villa, head of Wisconsin Investment Board, dies at 66