Small plane crashes south of Janesville airport

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a plane crash Tuesday morning, just south of the Janesville airport.

Authorities told NBC15 News the small plane went down around 9:15 a.m. along Sunny Lane, near Blackhawk Tech.

A witness told a Janesville Gazette reporter the plane ended up in shallow water near the Rock River, the paper reported.

NBC15 has dispatched a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

