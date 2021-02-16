Small plane crashes south of Janesville airport
The first call came in at 9:18
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a plane crash Tuesday morning, just south of the Janesville airport.
Authorities told NBC15 News the small plane went down around 9:15 a.m. along Sunny Lane, near Blackhawk Tech.
A witness told a Janesville Gazette reporter the plane ended up in shallow water near the Rock River, the paper reported.
