Robbery involving chemical irritant reported at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A robbery involving a chemical irritant took place early Monday morning at a Madison hotel.

The Madison Police Department reports that a 50-year-old man checked into a hotel around 12:10 a.m. with a woman on the 2700 block of Crossroads Drive.

MPD noted that shortly after check-in, two men came into the room and allegedly stole about $200 from the man. Police continued, saying a chemical irritant, possibly pepper spray, was sprayed into the room.

The victim told MPD that he believes the woman was involved in the robbery, as she let the two suspects into the room.

MPD said the victim could not give a name for the woman and only gave vague descriptions for the two suspects.

Madison PD is still investigating this incident.

