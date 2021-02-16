Advertisement

Robbery involving chemical irritant reported at Madison hotel

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A robbery involving a chemical irritant took place early Monday morning at a Madison hotel.

The Madison Police Department reports that a 50-year-old man checked into a hotel around 12:10 a.m. with a woman on the 2700 block of Crossroads Drive.

MPD noted that shortly after check-in, two men came into the room and allegedly stole about $200 from the man. Police continued, saying a chemical irritant, possibly pepper spray, was sprayed into the room.

The victim told MPD that he believes the woman was involved in the robbery, as she let the two suspects into the room.

MPD said the victim could not give a name for the woman and only gave vague descriptions for the two suspects.

Madison PD is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Duke's Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college...
Former Sun Prairie star, current Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opts out rest of season
More than 240,000 Wisconsinites complete vaccine series
More than 240,000 Wisconsinites complete vaccine series
More than 240,000 Wisconsinites complete vaccine series
Non-profit for developmental disabilities expresses concerns about state funding
Caregiver concerns about state funding for non-profit programs