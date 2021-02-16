Rock Co. extends use of emergency warming shelters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Emergency Operations Center has extended the use of their emergency warming shelters Monday amid the extremely cold temperatures in southwestern Wisconsin.

The shelter options will run through Saturday morning.

Those who need a access to an emergency overnight shelter should call Rock County Crisis at 608-757-5025.

Here is the full list of Rock Co. warming shelters:

Beloit:

Beloit Public Library- 605 Eclipse Street- Open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edgerton:

Edgerton Public Library- 101 Albion Street - Open 10 a.m- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Janesville:

Gifts Men’s Shelter - 1025 N. Washington Street - Open by appointment only.

Hedberg Public Library - 316 Main Street - Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Uptown Janesville– 2500 Milton Avenue – Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Rock County Temporary Overnight Shelter for Extreme Weather Events- Call 608-757-5025 to access shelter, by county activation only

Orfordville:

Orfordville Village Hall – 303 E. Beloit Street – 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead:

Brodhead City Hall – 1111 W. 2nd Avenue – Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Brodhead Police Department - 1004 W. Exchange Street- Open 24/7

