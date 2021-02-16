SILVER ALERT: 81-year-old last seen in Caledonia

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a silver alert for 81-year-old Evelyn M. Rewolinski.

The Milwaukee Police Department says her daughter reported her missing on Monday, February 15 at approximately 7:50 p.m.

She was last seen on Monday around 7:23 p.m. on 1306 4 Mile Road in Caledonia.

According to authorities, Rewolinski has gotten lost while driving her typical short routes in the past and has ended up in other cities.

Rewolinski is described as being as 5′00″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She is White and has brown eyes and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white winter jacket, gray winter hat, black sweat pants and gray slip-on shoes.

She drives a silver 2000 Cadillac DeVille, with a Wisconsin license plate number of 984-VNA. There’s a crack on the rear driver taillight.

If anyone has seen her, they are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.