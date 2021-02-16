Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 81-year-old last seen in Caledonia

Evelyn M. Rewolinski was last seen on Monday at 1306 4 Mile Rd in Caledonia.
Evelyn M. Rewolinski was last seen on Monday at 1306 4 Mile Rd in Caledonia.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a silver alert for 81-year-old Evelyn M. Rewolinski.

The Milwaukee Police Department says her daughter reported her missing on Monday, February 15 at approximately 7:50 p.m.

She was last seen on Monday around 7:23 p.m. on 1306 4 Mile Road in Caledonia.

According to authorities, Rewolinski has gotten lost while driving her typical short routes in the past and has ended up in other cities.

Rewolinski is described as being as 5′00″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She is White and has brown eyes and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white winter jacket, gray winter hat, black sweat pants and gray slip-on shoes.

She drives a silver 2000 Cadillac DeVille, with a Wisconsin license plate number of 984-VNA. There’s a crack on the rear driver taillight.

If anyone has seen her, they are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Dane County providers say vaccine supply does not meet demand.
Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts U.S. general public vaccination by April, state officials say it depends on supply
Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy...
Primary to narrow 7-candidate field for state schools chief
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Becky Sturdevant working at UW Health Madison
Combating the Myths: doctors address vaccine concerns, healthcare worker shares personal reason for getting it