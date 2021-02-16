State Street business cites pandemic, civil unrest for move

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown-Madison business has moved following 40 years of offering services on State Street, citing in part the pandemic and civil unrest for the transition.

Owner of Madison Optometric Center Lynne Derra said Tuesday that the past three years have been a struggle for the family business.

“The intrigue of our local community to shop downtown has declined,” Derra said. “Between the pandemic, the unrest during this summer’s protests and the increased issues on State Street, it’s time for a new location.”

The business will reopen under a new name, Madison Optical Center, at City Station at 658 West Washington Avenue, according to a news release.

Derra runs the business with her daughter, noting that it is the only mother-daughter optical shop in the Madison area.

