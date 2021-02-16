Subzero temperatures Tuesday night; slow warm-up the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GOOD NEWS - There are no FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS in the extended forecast because of the bitterly cold weather or snow. Keep in mind, it’s not going to be warm outside and the forecast isn’t snow-free. Temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week. Temperatures could still drop below 0 degrees Tuesday and Friday nights. There will be a chance of snow Wednesday through Thursday and another chance of snow over the weekend. Right now, it looks like any snowfall accumulations will be light.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Southcentral Wisconsin saw a little light snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Madison officially recorded 0.4″ of snow. Heavy lake effect pounded Milwaukee and the Lake Michigan shoreline. Some parts of Wisconsin right up against Lake Michigan have recorded over a foot of snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect until 3PM for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Snowfall Reports - Tuesday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

The ‘S’ word for Madison and most of southcentral Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon is sunshine. Tuesday will be the warmest day in about 10 days. High temperatures will warm into the lower to mid teens. The wind will start to lighten up this afternoon and evening, so wind chills should not be much of a problem. With the light winds and mostly clear sky, temperatures will start to tumble this evening. Temperatures could be down to 0 degrees by midnight.

High Temperatures - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from 10 to 5 degrees below zero. With a light wind, dangerous wind chills are not expected. However, it’s going to be very uncomfortable to spend any amount of time outside Wednesday morning without being bundled up.

Low Temperatures - Tuesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer, but not warm. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper teens. Keep in mind, this is still cold for this time of year. The average high for February 17 in Madison is 32 degrees. Another major winter storm will stay well south and east of Wisconsin Wednesday - Wednesday night. Heavy snow is expected across the Southern Plains, Ohio River Valley, Mid-Atlantic Coast and the Northeast Tuesday night - Friday. This system will still be close enough to throw snow our direction. There will be a chance of light snow Wednesday afternoon - Thursday morning. Snowfall totals will likely be less than an inch for most of the area.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall Potential Wednesday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall Potential Wednesday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for snow will likely end Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Friday will be a little cooler with highs only in the upper teens. Temperatures could drop below 0 degrees Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first half of the weekend looks mostly sunny and cold. High temperatures Saturday will only be in the lower to mid 20s. Another storm system could impact the area on Sunday. We’re going to have to keep a close eye on this system because it could bring in a round of snow Sunday through Sunday night.

The warmest weather this month will come early next week. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Future Temperatures - Monday Afternoon (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.