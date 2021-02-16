Suspects follow 19-year-old girl in car, attempt to carjack her at gunpoint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old girl was reportedly followed by two men in their car Monday afternoon and then held at gunpoint.

MPD said in an incident report that the girl was driving through Madison as the two armed men followed her throughout the city.

One of the suspects exited his vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim. Police said he also tried to take her vehicle.

MPD noted both men ran away after the girl told them she called the police.

The investigation is still ongoing as police work to find both men, who police say are 20 and 22 years old. Officers also noted that the suspects were known.

