U.S. 51 completely shut down near Stoughton interchange

(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is warning drivers that both directions of U.S. 51 are completely shut down near the Stoughton interchange connecting I-90 to the highway.

A notification from the agency indicates the highway was closed shortly after 2 p.m. at the Maple Grove Rd. intersection.

Authorities attributed the closure to a disabled vehicle.

They estimated it would take about two hours to clear the highway.

