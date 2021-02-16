Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Rangel/RELEASED)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado
Evelyn M. Rewolinski was last seen on Monday at 1306 4 Mile Rd in Caledonia.
SILVER ALERT: 81-year-old last seen in Caledonia
Alondra Carmona, 18, will be able to attend her dream school, Barnard College, thanks to...
High schooler uses money she saved for college tuition to pay mom’s rent
Although her mom felt bad using her daughter’s money, she really needed it to avoid a possible...
'I just wanted to do it for her': High schooler pays mom's rent with college savings