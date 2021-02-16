UW Madison gives out more emergency funds for students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison students who have been financially impacted by the pandemic started to receive a second round of emergency grant funding on Monday.

The university is giving out $9.89 million in grants from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, according to a news release.

Students who indicate the highest financial need will receive an email about the automatic grant. UW noted that over 4,000 eligible Pell Grant recipients will also receive an emergency $1,000 grant.

Some of the funding will be reserved for any UW Madison undergraduate or graduate student who is undergoing financial issues that cause them to be unable to afford essential purchases, the university continued.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank noted that this is an important step to relieve financial stress from students and their families.

“We will continue to offer resources where we can and to advocate for future support from the federal government,” Blank said.

Students can make a request for the grant by going to the online form in their MyUW Student Center. UW added that requests are considered on a case-by-case basis and will be awarded within one to three business days.

