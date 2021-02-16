Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Caregiver concerns about state funding for non-profit programs
Caregiver concerns about state funding for non-profit programs
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
UW Madison gives out more emergency funds for students
Non-profit for developmental disabilities expresses concerns about state funding
Caregiver concerns about state funding for non-profit programs
Valentine's Day
Rock Co. health care workers receive Valentine’s Day sweets