Wis. DOJ investigates homicide at Wis. Dells hotel

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has joined the investigation into a death that occurred at a Wisconsin Dells hotel Sunday night.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department says it was sent for a welfare check on two people at The VUE on River Road around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 14.

When officers arrived, they were met at the room by a man who told officers he was OK. The DOJ notes that when officers asked about how the woman was, they were told that she was dead.

Officers took the man, 34-year-old Jeremy Lee Mondy, to the Columbia County Jail on one count of homicide. Officers had previously reported that Mondy had been arrested, but had not explicitly linked him to the death investigation at the VUE.

The DOJ are investigating this incident with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Authorities did not release the name of the woman, as the DOJ added that her family requested privacy at this time.

