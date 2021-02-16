Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature to vote on half-billion dollar tax cut

The cuts target businesses that received loans during the pandemic.
(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to vote on approving a half-billion dollar tax cut for businesses that received loans to help them keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic.

The proposal is one of several measures related to the coronavirus that are slated for consideration.

The bill cutting business taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023 is up for a vote Tuesday in both the Senate and Assembly.

If passed, it would then go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who was non-committal last week about whether he would sign or veto the measure.

The Senate plans votes Tuesday on a myriad of virus-related bills.

