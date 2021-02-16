Wisconsin’s first community-based vaccine clinic ‘soft opens’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s first community-based vaccine clinic opened Tuesday in Rock County for eligible groups.

The “soft launch” opening of the site at Blackhawk Technical College was meant to ensure all vaccine operations ran smoothly before they increase their efforts, according to a news release.

Rock Co. noted that their current wait-list for recipients is around 500 people. Once they get through that list, health officials will reach out to other eligible individuals. The tentative open registration date for eligible members of the public is Feb. 22, Rock Co said.

The vaccine clinic is open to eligible people who live, work or study in Wisconsin.

The clinic will start by administering 200 doses per day, with the goal of increasing to 1,000 per day once the supply increases.

Rock Co. explained that their registration system and call center to make an appointment are temporary. Until a more permanent solution is made, health officials encouraged the public to register on their website and follow the coronavirus link.

Health officials noted that pre-registration is required. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The state is teaming with AMI for the clinic and together they plan to open between six and ten of them across the state.

