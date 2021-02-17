Advertisement

A Warming Trend is Expected Through the Weekend

High will be back above average by early next week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure remains in control around here so we will be experiencing well below average temperatures again today and through the rest of this week. This morning’s lows have dipped to colder than -10 in many cases. Wind is light or calm though, so we aren’t feeling much, if any wind chill.

Another cold morning across southern Wisconsin. Double-digit below zero temperatures have been observed in many locations.(wmtv weather)

With this nearly stationary ridge in place, very little precipitation will be seen across southern Wisconsin through Saturday. Only a few flurries are anticipated overnight tonight. The next chance of snow will come on Sunday as a warm front moves through.

Behind the warm front, temperatures will rise nicely. Highs will be in the 30s both Sunday and Monday and near 40 by Tuesday. After a couple weeks with below average temperatures, it looks like the milder air, once it arrives, will hang around through most of the remainder of the month.

