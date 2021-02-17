Advertisement

Arrest made in death of 1-month-old baby in Racine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a 1-month-old infant in Racine.

Authorities have released few details on the baby’s death on Sunday, other than to say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police responded to a residence about 12 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive infant.

Live saving measures were attempted but were not successful.

