Beloit Board of Education appoints new superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit has a new superintendent. Board of Education President Megan Miller announced Tuesday that Dr. Daniel Keyser has been selected for the job.

Keyser was selected from a group of 3 final candidates. He has served as Interim Superintendent for the last eight months.

“I am excited to continue the work my leadership team and I started in early July. I am committed to our students’ academic success and their social and emotional wellbeing,” Keyser said in a release. “When I assumed my role as Interim Superintendent, I shared that at my very core and at the center of my leadership is the importance of equity and the right of each student to receive a quality education and a positive social experience at school. I have not wavered from this commitment and will continue to see that we deliver that each day.”

Keyser has clocked 23 years in the field of education. The district says he has a strong background with strengths in leadership, educational best practices, strategic planning, staff development, and an understanding of the importance of collaboration and developing relationships.

When asked about his next steps for the district, Keyser said he is looking to recover and rebuild after the pandemic.

“My priorities and next steps are always driven by how this will benefit our students’ academic achievement and social and emotional wellbeing. I will continue my work in looking at systems and structures within the District, recovering and rebuilding after this pandemic, and working on a strategic plan with our staff, community, and Board of Education,” Keyser said. “I will place an emphasis and focus on equity, inclusion, and student achievement.”

Keyser’s contract will begin July 1, 2021.

