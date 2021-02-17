Beloit Health System expands visitor policy

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Health System has updated their visitor policy starting Tuesday to allow one support person per patient in some circumstances.

According to a news release, one person is allowed to come with patients who are there for non-COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations, for Emergency Department or Immediate Care visits and for patients having ambulatory surgery.

Patients having outpatient procedures or who are in the Critical Intensive Care Unit are also permitted to bring one support person.

BHS did not change visitor policies that allow two visitors per pediatric patient hospitalizations, or that pregnant women in labor or have recently delivered can also have one visitor.

The hospital system also added that staff and patients are not allowed to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should also not bring any items to the patient unless they are medically necessary.

