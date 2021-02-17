Advertisement

Burger King to join chicken war with upgraded sandwich

The new version of Burger King's Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be served on a potato bun.
The new version of Burger King's Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be served on a potato bun.(Burger King via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can’t win a fast food war with Whoppers alone so Burger King is upgrading a different menu item.

The fast food chain is replacing its current Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a new version. It will be served on a potato bun and feature hand-breaded chicken.

Competition in the chicken sandwich space has heated up since Popeye’s saw great success with a new launch in the category back in 2019.

Burger King says that’s when it began working on its new chicken sandwich.

Since Popeye’s launch, Wendy’s, KFC and McDonald’s have introduced their own new chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A, however, has largely stood by its original offering, which remains a fan favorite.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Wisconsin petition pushes for inclusive birth certificate form.
Wisconsin petition pushes for inclusive birth certificate forms

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?
In all, between 2 and 3 million customers in Texas still had no power nearly two full days...
Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Two women were confronted after a window was smashed at Power Nine Games on State St. during...
Madison protest window smashing