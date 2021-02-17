Advertisement

District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A math question that asked Wausau School District students to imagine a high school mascot being assassinated will be removed immediately, district officials assured concerned families.

In a statement Wednesday, the district explained a question used “an inappropriate example of a crime scene investigation (CSI) of an assassination to calculate velocity.”

Officials claimed they met with the teachers soon after a parent expressed concern over the nature of question.

“The teachers regret their decision and will change the assignment immediately,” the statement continued.

The message concluded with district officials noting the district “prides itself on school safety and high academic standards.”

School safety is a top priority in the Wausau School District. However, District Administration has recently learned of an assignment in the Wausau East High School Physical Science Class that uses an inappropriate example of a crime scene investigation (CSI) of an assassination to calculate velocity. When a parent brought the concern to the Administration, officials immediately met with the teachers. The teachers regret their decision and will change the assignment immediately. The Wausau School District prides itself on school safety and high academic standards.

Wausau School District Statement

