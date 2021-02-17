District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A math question that asked Wausau School District students to imagine a high school mascot being assassinated will be removed immediately, district officials assured concerned families.

In a statement Wednesday, the district explained a question used “an inappropriate example of a crime scene investigation (CSI) of an assassination to calculate velocity.”

Officials claimed they met with the teachers soon after a parent expressed concern over the nature of question.

“The teachers regret their decision and will change the assignment immediately,” the statement continued.

The message concluded with district officials noting the district “prides itself on school safety and high academic standards.”

