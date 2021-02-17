Drivers may have to spend more for gas over the next two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers may have to fish more money out of their wallets for gas over the next two weeks with cold temperatures hitting most of the country, studies show.

This increase could lead to the highest prices since 2019 and the highest seasonal prices in over five years, GasBuddy reports.

GasBuddy notes that national average price of gasoline may jump 10 to 20 cents per gallon more than its current price of $2.54 per gallon. The travel and navigation app explained that at least a dozen refineries in the South have been impacted by the cold weather, with about 3.48 million of refining capacity lost every 24 hours.

Each day that these refineries are not operating, the country is consuming more gasoline than it produces and that impacts the inventory.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, explained that the quicker refineries are able to come back online after these cold temperatures, the better for motorists.

“Oil prices have continued to rally as global oil demand recovers from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the extreme cold weather shutting refineries down, us motorists just can’t seem to catch a break,” De Haan said. “We probably won’t see much, if any relief, anytime soon.”

De Haan also noted that states closer to these southern refineries, such as Texas, Alabama and Florida may be more affected by the increased gas prices than other states. However, other regions are still likely to see a shift in prices.

The company advised motorists to shop around for gas, drive mindfully and join gas station loyalty programs in order to save money.

