Advertisement

‘Face diapers not required:’ Florida restaurant mask policy goes viral

No mask? No problem at one Florida restaurant
No mask? No problem at one Florida restaurant(Beckjanck's Food Shack)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT) -No mask? No problem at one Florida restaurant.

WFLA reported, the policy posted on Beckjanck’s Food Shack Facebook page is going viral on social media.

Owner Jesse Fox says he wants customers to know wearing a mask is not required for customers or staff.

“We did a post just trying to be proactive letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at Beckyjack’s because some people were coming in they were surprised that we weren’t wearing masks,” said Fox.

The viral post is a photo with the caption: “Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome.”

Howdy Folks! Happy Valentine's Day 💗 A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks. We're open from 12 -8 today. ~The Shack Family

Posted by BeckyJack's Food Shack on Sunday, February 14, 2021

WFLA reported, the post has been shared hundreds of times and commented on by thousands.

“We’re getting a ton of feedback both positive and negative,” said Fox.

Fox says it is not required in Hernando County and said he’s following the original CDC guidelines that healthy people don’t need to wear one.

According to the CDC website, the agency leaves decisions about restaurant mask rules to local governments.

WFLA reported, the owner of Beckyjack’s Food Shack says if the county required people to wear a mask in restaurants he would follow that rule.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WFLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Wisconsin petition pushes for inclusive birth certificate form.
Wisconsin petition pushes for inclusive birth certificate forms

Latest News

Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Two women were confronted after a window was smashed at Power Nine Games on State St. during...
Madison protest window smashing
Generic police lights
Arrest made in death of 1-month-old baby in Racine
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
Milwaukee Bucks executive announces he’s running for U.S. Senate
Another cold morning across southern Wisconsin. Double-digit below zero temperatures have been...
A Warming Trend is Expected Through the Weekend