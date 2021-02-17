Advertisement

Friends of Wisconsin State Parks announces challenge to get Wisconsinites to state parks

Wisconsin State Parks
Wisconsin State Parks
By Nikki Medanovic
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Friends of Wisconsin State Parks announced its Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge.

Starting on March 20th, Wisconsinites can enter different challenges to be completed at State Parks across the state. Some challenges include hiking every trail on one WSPS property or camping for six totals notes at a Wisconsin State Park.

Mike Mcfadzen, Policy Director of Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, says that this initiative was designed to get people up and moving this upcoming spring. “A lot of people will do things right in their own backyard and they usually don’t often get any further than that. We wanted to provide an opportunity where people have challenges and they go to two or three different parks”, says Mcfadzen.

Families and friends who enter the competition must complete at least one challenge to receive a completion certificate. Contestants must document their challenge through an online logbook to have their name entered to win prizes once the challenge is over.

The challenge will run from March 20th to September 22nd.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Wisconsin State Parks
Wisconsin State Parks
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Evers promises budget will help Wisconsin bounce back
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System expands visitor policy
Disabled vehicle temporarily closes U.S. 51 near I-90 interchange