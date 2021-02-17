Jefferson Co. DA finds troopers justified in December deadly shooting

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. District Attorney’s Office determined the three officers were justified in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old credit union robbery suspect as he was allegedly trying to carjack another driver.

In a detailed description of the events of the December 9 shooting, the district attorney ruled the killing of Joseph Crawford-Lamal was “lawful and reasonable” and declared no criminal charges would be filed against the three Wisconsin State Patrol troopers.

District Attorney Monica Hall’s six-page synopsis relied on the testimony of the involved officers and supporting dashcam video, often relaying bits of the same moments from each officer’s perspective.

When assembled, the report reflects the original summary of the events from that day, picking up from when the first trooper spotted Crawford-Lamal going in excess of 80 mph past the Hwy. 26 and Hwy Y intersection.

At that point, Crawford-Lamal was already wanted in connection with a credit union robbery in Monona earlier that day. However, Hall’s summary did not indicate if the troopers were aware of that fact during the course of the chase and only cited Crawford-Lamal’s speed as the reason the initial trooper intended to stop him.

At one point during the chase, Crawford-Lamal stopped and a passenger exited his vehicle and tried fleeing. That man, identified as Desmond Watkins, 22, was later apprehended.

As the pursuit continued and with more troopers engaged, Crawford-Lamal’s vehicle passed over stop strips which deflated three of his tires. Multiple times during the chase, the fleeing suspect pulled his gun, held it outside the vehicle, and pointed it at his pursuers. In one instance, he did so as the trooper closed in to attempt a PIT maneuver designed to knock him off the road.

After exiting Hwy. 26 at the Hwy. 12 interchange, near Fort Atkinson, Crawford-Lamal came to a stop and jumped from his vehicle. He went up to another SUV and tried to get in, only to find its doors were locked. He again drew his weapon and aimed it at the driver, who afterwards told investigators he had slowed down thinking he was coming upon a crash.

Hall’s report indicated multiple officers believed the suspect was trying to carjack the driver and feared for his safety as well as their own.

Three officers fired. They were identified as:

Trooper Keegan Williams

Trooper Alexander Polizzi

Trooper David Heinisch

The district attorney’s report indicates they fired seven shots, all from rifles.

Hall’s statement also included a brief account from an unnamed witness who corroborated seeing Crawford-Lamal get out of the first vehicle with a gun in his hand, pointed at the ground. His account shifts to seeing multiple WSP cruisers, causing him to continue on his way, before he head the gunfire.

After restraining Crawford-Lamal, the troopers attempted life-saving measures. However, the suspect died at the scene. No officers nor any bystanders were injured.

