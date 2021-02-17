John Jagler wins Republican primary for State Senate Dist. 13

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republican John Jagler secured the primary win Tuesday night in the race for the Senate seat representing District 13.

Jagler told NBC15 shortly after the results is just step one. Jagler and his team are already looking ahead to April 6th.

Jagler is currently the Republican Rep. for Assembly Dist. 37. A few of the top priorities Jagler said he would carry into the Senate include: the state’s COVID-19 response, restoring faith in the election system and challenging Gov. Evers’s newly unveiled budget.

“It sounds like from the budget that was unveiled by the governor, Act 10 is back on, and billions of dollars in spending is on and it’s going to be about standing up to the liberal interest groups and standing up for the little guy who barely ever gets a voice: the taxpayers and small business owners,” Jagler said.

Jagler advances to the April election, where he’ll face Democrat Melissa Winkler. District 13 covers portions of Jefferson, Dodge and Dane counties.

