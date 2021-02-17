Local mom, cancer survivor to be featured in national cancer awareness campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local Wisconsin mom will be one of 24 people featured in a new cancer awareness campaign next month.

Linda Graffin of Deerfield was diagnosed with stage II colorectal cancer at age 42. At the time she was also a caregiver for her sister who was diagnosed in 2015. Graffin says her sister is the reason she keeps fighting.

“I fight for my sister who passed away from colon cancer in 2017 and I fight for myself. I had stage II colon cancer, but it would probably have been stage IV, if not for her. I believe colorectal cancer should have the glitz of breast cancer awareness month in October. My passion is to raise awareness about disparities in access to care and the fact this disease can happen to young people,” said Graffin.

According to Fight Colorectal Cancer – a colorectal cancer advocacy organization – colon and rectal cancers make up the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. among men and women combined. The organization says 60 percent of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with screening.

Graffin was selected to become an Ambassador for Fight CRC and has dedicated a year of volunteer time to raise awareness of the importance of screening using her personal story to save lives.

Her story is one of the many stories that will be featured in the “No Excuses” campaign launching in New York City’s Time Square during the first week of March – Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Fight CRC, research has shown that personal stories are one of the most effective motivators when it comes to getting people screened for colon and rectal cancers. Graffin hopes her story will help debunk the myths around colorectal cancer and encourage those delaying screening to drop the excuses.