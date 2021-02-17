Advertisement

MPD urges residents to lock cars, not leave them running unattended

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With over 100 vehicles having been reported stolen since the start of 2021, the Madison Police chief is urging residents to lock their cars Wednesday and not leave them running unattended.

According to an incident report, some of these robberies have been tied back to strong-armed thefts, reckless high-speed driving and car crashes.

Chief Shon Barnes added that officers were able to recover four stolen cars and make three arrests Tuesday, which were related to some crimes.

“We will continue our focused efforts as needed to address this problem as we are committed to make Madison a safer place for us all,” Chief Barnes.

Temperatures will increase a bit over the next week, but the chief asked residents to continue to stay vigilant if they choose to leave their car running to warm it up.

