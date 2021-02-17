One More Frigid Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While warmer temperatures are making headlines in the extended period, we have to get there. With clear skies and a deep snow pack, temperatures will once again head below zero and perhaps as cold as 10 below zero by early Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine can be expected early Wednesday as clouds start to return for the afternoon and evening.

Weak impulses of energy will slide through the area late Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. While there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with, it will give us more clouds than sunshine. Along with this, periods of flurry and snow shower activity are expected. While a quick covering of snow is possible at any given time, it won’t amount to a lot in most places. By Friday, some places could be with around an inch of new snow. Highs expected to be into the teens and 20s with overnight lows on either side of 0.

Saturday looks to be the pick day heading into the weekend with abundant sunshine and temperatures pushing 20 degrees. Our next weathermaker arrives on Sunday with a chance of light snow. While still a few days out, some light accumulations are possible. Snow will likely linger into early Monday ahead of significant warm up to kick off next week. High temperatures by next Monday and Tuesday could not only be into the 30s but above freezing.

