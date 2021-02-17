Over one million COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than one million COVID-19 vaccines have been given out to Wisconsinites Wednesday, the department of health services reports Wednesday.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 740,450 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the shot, while 263,877 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series. These populations make up 12.7% and 4.5%, respectively.

Gov. Tony Evers called the milestone “exciting news” and thanked all people who were able to make this happen.

We want to thank everyone involved in the effort to vaccinate Wisconsin against #COVID19. Whether you are putting shots in arms, scheduling appointments, or sanitizing work areas – YOU are what make this possible. Thank you! https://t.co/yCy80iHpCD — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 17, 2021

While the week is not over yet, DHS notes that 46,375 doses have been given out so far this week.

More age groups in Wisconsin have exceeded the 10%-mark for having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Age groups 35-44, 45-54 and 55-64 are all at or exceeded 10%. The percentage of adults ages 65 and older have continued to increase, with 41.5% of people in this age group having been vaccinated.

The number of vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin also surpassed one million doses on Wednesday. This number is representative of the total number of doses given out at state vaccine clinics, but it does not necessarily mean the doses were given to Wisconsin residents. These doses could be given to residents who live in border states, but work or study in Wisconsin.

